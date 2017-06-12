Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:34 (GMT+8)
Aurora tops A3 printer suppliers in China market
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

There were 192,000 A3 printers sold in the China market in the first quarter of 2017, and office automation machine and furniture distributor Aurora was the largest, followed by Konica Minolta and Fuji Xerox, according to Aurora.

Aurora was also the largest supplier accounting for nearly 18% of 710,000 A3 printers sold in the China market in 2016, followed by Toshiba with 17% and Ricoh with 11%.

Aurora's shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.25 (US$0.108) for 2016, accounting 80.85% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$4.02, and the proposed downsizing of paid-in capital by 30% from NT$3.374 billion to NT$2.362 billion.

Aurora posted consolidated revenues of 1.146 billion for May, increasing 1.44% on month but decreasing 5.38% on year, and NT$5.783 billion for January-May, growing 1.21% on year.

Aurora: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

1,146

1.4%

(5.4%)

5,783

1.2%

Apr-17

1,130

(9.3%)

(1.1%)

4,637

3%

Mar-17

1,246

16.3%

2%

3,507

4.4%

Feb-17

1,071

(10%)

11.2%

2,262

5.7%

Jan-17

1,190

(10%)

1.3%

1,190

1.3%

Dec-16

1,322

5.9%

5.5%

14,467

7.7%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

