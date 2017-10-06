TSMC revenues drop slightly in September

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$88.58 billion (US$2.92 billion) for September 2017, representing a 3.6% drop on month and 1.3% decrease on year.

The pure-play foundry house has totaled NT$699.88 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.1% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, TSMC totaled NT$947.938 billion in consolidated revenues, up 12.38% sequentially on year.

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 88,579 (3.6%) (1.3%) 699,877 2.1% Aug-17 91,917 28.4% (2.5%) 611,298 2.6% Jul-17 71,611 (14.9%) (6.3%) 519,381 3.5% Jun-17 84,187 15.7% 3.4% 447,770 5.3% May-17 72,796 28% (1.1%) 363,582 5.7% Apr-17 56,872 (33.8%) (14.9%) 290,786 7.6% Mar-17 85,875 20.2% 17.5% 233,914 15% Feb-17 71,423 (6.8%) 19.9% 148,039 13.5% Jan-17 76,616 (1.9%) 8.1% 76,616 8.1% Dec-16 78,112 (16%) 33.9% 947,938 12.4% Nov-16 93,030 2.1% 46.7% 869,826 10.8% Oct-16 91,085 1.5% 11.4% 776,796 7.6% Sep-16 89,703 (4.9%) 39% 685,711 7.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017