TSMC revenues drop slightly in September
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$88.58 billion (US$2.92 billion) for September 2017, representing a 3.6% drop on month and 1.3% decrease on year.

The pure-play foundry house has totaled NT$699.88 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.1% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, TSMC totaled NT$947.938 billion in consolidated revenues, up 12.38% sequentially on year.

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Sep-17

88,579

(3.6%)

(1.3%)

699,877

2.1%

Aug-17

91,917

28.4%

(2.5%)

611,298

2.6%

Jul-17

71,611

(14.9%)

(6.3%)

519,381

3.5%

Jun-17

84,187

15.7%

3.4%

447,770

5.3%

May-17

72,796

28%

(1.1%)

363,582

5.7%

Apr-17

56,872

(33.8%)

(14.9%)

290,786

7.6%

Mar-17

85,875

20.2%

17.5%

233,914

15%

Feb-17

71,423

(6.8%)

19.9%

148,039

13.5%

Jan-17

76,616

(1.9%)

8.1%

76,616

8.1%

Dec-16

78,112

(16%)

33.9%

947,938

12.4%

Nov-16

93,030

2.1%

46.7%

869,826

10.8%

Oct-16

91,085

1.5%

11.4%

776,796

7.6%

Sep-16

89,703

(4.9%)

39%

685,711

7.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

