TSMC revenues drop slightly in September

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$88.58 billion (US$2.92 billion) for September 2017, representing a 3.6% drop on month and 1.3% decrease on year.
The pure-play foundry house has totaled NT$699.88 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.1% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, TSMC totaled NT$947.938 billion in consolidated revenues, up 12.38% sequentially on year.
TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Sep-17
|
88,579
|
(3.6%)
|
(1.3%)
|
699,877
|
2.1%
Aug-17
|
91,917
|
28.4%
|
(2.5%)
|
611,298
|
2.6%
Jul-17
|
71,611
|
(14.9%)
|
(6.3%)
|
519,381
|
3.5%
Jun-17
|
84,187
|
15.7%
|
3.4%
|
447,770
|
5.3%
May-17
|
72,796
|
28%
|
(1.1%)
|
363,582
|
5.7%
Apr-17
|
56,872
|
(33.8%)
|
(14.9%)
|
290,786
|
7.6%
Mar-17
|
85,875
|
20.2%
|
17.5%
|
233,914
|
15%
Feb-17
|
71,423
|
(6.8%)
|
19.9%
|
148,039
|
13.5%
Jan-17
|
76,616
|
(1.9%)
|
8.1%
|
76,616
|
8.1%
Dec-16
|
78,112
|
(16%)
|
33.9%
|
947,938
|
12.4%
Nov-16
|
93,030
|
2.1%
|
46.7%
|
869,826
|
10.8%
Oct-16
|
91,085
|
1.5%
|
11.4%
|
776,796
|
7.6%
Sep-16
|
89,703
|
(4.9%)
|
39%
|
685,711
|
7.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017