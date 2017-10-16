Taipei, Monday, October 16, 2017 23:27 (GMT+8)
Samsung vice chairman Oh-Hyun Kwon to resign
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 16 October 2017]

Samsung Electronics has announced vice chairman Oh-Hyun Kwon plans to resign as the head of the company's device solutions business and will not seek re-election as a member of the board of directors and the chairman of the board when his term ends in March, 2018. Kwon will also resign as the CEO of Samsung Display.

In a letter sent to all employees, Kwon said that announcing his retirement was the most difficult thing for him to do, but now was the right time and that he believes his decision is in the best interest of the company.

"It is something I had been thinking long and hard about for quite some time. It has not been an easy decision, but I feel I can no longer put it off," said Kwon. "As we are confronted with unprecedented crisis inside out, I believe that time has now come for the company start anew, with a new spirit and young leadership to better respond to challenges arising from the rapidly changing IT industry."

During the past 32 years when Kwon served as both a researcher and CEO, he has witnessed the company emerge as a global leader in the semiconductor business.

"There are no words to describe how proud I am that we built together one of the most valuable companies in the world. We have come a long way to create a company that truly changes how people live, work and communicate with each other," Kwon continued. "But now the company needs a new leader more than ever and it is time for me to move to the next chapter of my life."

Kwon joined Samsung in 1985 as a researcher of the company's Semiconductor Research Institute in the US. He also served as president and head of the system LSI division and as president and head of the semiconductor business before becoming CEO of the company in 2012. He also has served as the CEO of Samsung Display since 2016.

