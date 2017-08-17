Nvidia overtakes MediaTek as 3rd largest IC design company

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Nvidia overtook MediaTek as the world's third-largest IC design company in terms of revenues in the second quarter of 2017, according to research firm Topology Research Institute (TRI).

Among the top-10 IC design companies, only MediaTek and Marvell suffered on-year revenue decreases in the second quarter of 2017, said TRI. MediaTek saw its second-quarter revenues decline 19.9% from a year earlier to US$1.87 billion, while Marvell's revenues slipped 0.8% on year to US$593 million.

Product strategy issues resulted in MediaTek's disappointing smartphone SoC sales in the second quarter of 2017, TRI indicated. MediaTek moved down one spot to fourth.

GPU specialist Nvidia enjoyed strong demand for data centers and professional visualization applications in the second quarter of 2017, when the company saw its revenues surge 56.7% from a year ago to US$1.91 billion, TRI noted. Nvidia entered the top-3 fabless IC vendors and had the largest revenue increase among the top 10 in the second quarter, TRI said.

Broadcom remained the world's largest fabless IC vendor in the second quarter of 2017, when the company saw its revenues increase 17.3% on year to US$4.37 billion. Second-ranked Qualcomm's revenues grew 13.1% from a year earlier to US$4.05 billion during the same period, according to TRI.