MediaTek launches SoCs for mid-range smartphones

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

MediaTek has introduced new members of its Helio chipset family, the P23 and P30 system-on-chips (SoCs), designed to deliver performance and power efficiency, dual camera photography, dual SIM and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities for mid-range smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio P23 features support for 13+13 megapixel dual-camera setups, while MediaTek Helio P30 supports up to 16+16 megapixels. Besides, incorporating MediaTek's Imagiq 2.0 technology suite, the new chipsets are equipped to minimize aliasing, grain and noise, reduce chromatic aberration and more resulting in clear, crisp, high-quality images across a number of lighting conditions.

The MediaTek Helio P30 also features a new vision processing unit (VPU), a dedicated 500MHz digital signal processor paired to the image signal processors. This frees up system resources and delivers a number of key advantages including programmability and flexibility, huge power reduction and performance boost. Additionally, with the VPU on board, combined with the company's Imagiq ISP, P30 can deliver real-time image and video bokeh with ease.

The MediaTek Helio P23 delivers dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE support. This allows faster, more consistent connectivity for users who use two SIM cards. The P23 and P30 feature MediaTek's latest generation 4G LTE WorldMode modem, offering superior power efficiency and performance, with a combination of Cat-7/13 speeds at 300 Mbit/s download and 150Mbit/s upload.

Powered by MediaTek's CorePilot technology, the P23 and P30 are built on eight ARM Cortex-A53 processors operating up to 2.3 GHz. Both chipsets feature the new Mali G71 MP2 GPU, clocked at 770MHz in the P23 and 950MHz in the P30.

MediaTek's CorePilot 4.0 technology with power aware scheduling, thermal management and UX monitoring enables sustained high-performance and reliably consistent user-experience. The P23 and P30 deliver fast performance and connectivity without sacrificing battery life, the company said.

The MediaTek Helio P23 will be available globally in the third quarter of 2017, while the Helio P30 series will launch first in China.