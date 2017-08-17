Taipei, Friday, August 18, 2017 17:19 (GMT+8)
China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

MediaTek has sent out invitations for a product event to be held in Beijing on August 29, when the company will introduce its new Helio P23 and P30 series designed for mid-range smartphones, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

The upcoming MediaTek Helio P30 processor built using TSMC's 12nm process technology is expected to feature four 2GHz ARM Cortex-A72 cores and four 1.5GHz Cortex-A53 cores, and support dual-channel LPDDR4 memory, said the report. The chip will also come with a Cat 10 modem to support download speeds up to 600Mbps.

The Helio P23 processor will be a full A53/A53 eight-core SoC and come with a Cat 7 modem, the report indicated. The chip is being manufactured using TSMC's 16nm technology.

The Helio P-series smartphone SoCs will be a major product focus of MediaTek, company co-CEO Rick Tsai was quoted as saying in previous reports. MediaTek will roll out two new Helio P-series solutions later in 2017, and another two in 2018, Tsai said.

