MediaTek August revenues climb to 9-month high
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

MediaTek has reported consolidated revenues climbed to a nine-month high of NT$22.5 billion (US$748.8 million) in August 2017. MediaTek's consolidated sales for August 2017 represented a sequential increase of 18.6% but an on-year decrease of around 13%. Combined revenues for July and August came to NT$41.47 billion.

Market watchers expect MediaTek's third-quarter revenues to meet the company's guidance of between NT$59.2 billion and NT$63.9 billion, which will represent sequential growth of 2-10%.

MediaTek co-CEO Rick Tsai said at the company's most recent investors meeting that the Helio P series for the mid-range and higher mid-range smartphone SoC market segment will be a major product focus of the company. MediaTek expects to start regaining its market share in the fourth quarter, with better development expected in 2018, according to Tsai.

MediaTek recently introduced the Helio P23 and P30 SoC series with both built using 16nm process technology and targeted at mid-range smartphones.

Tsai noted previously there will be two more Helio P-series smartphone SoCs available in 2018, when 12nm will be the main process technology MediaTek's mobile chips will be made using. Besides, the company expects to complete tape-out of 7nm products in the second half of 2018, Tsai said.

MediaTek has also put increased focus on its SoC product lines for emerging IoT and car electronics applications, such as tracking devices for bicycles, which have grown substantially to account for 25-30% of the company's total revenues, according to Tsai.

