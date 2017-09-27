MediaTek likely to meet high end of 3Q17 guidance

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

MediaTek is expected to meet the high-end of its sales guidance for the third quarter of 2017, driven by better-than-expected sales of its recently introduced Helio P23 and P30 chips, according to market sources.

MediaTek expects to post revenues of between NT$59.2 billion (US$1.96 billion) and NT$63.9 billion, which will represent a sequential increase of 2-10%. The company saw its August revenues climb to a nine-month high of NT$22.5 billion.

MediaTek recently introduced the Helio P23 and P30 SoC series with both built using 16nm process technology and targeted at mid-range smartphones. There will be two more Helio P-series smartphone SoCs available in 2018, when 12nm will be the main process technology MediaTek's mobile chips will be made using, company co-CEO Rick Tsai said at a July investors meeting.

The upcoming MediaTek's 12nm mobile SoCs will be the Helio P40 and P70 series which are slated for launch in the first quarter of 2018, industry sources were quoted in previous reports.

MediaTek's Helio P series for the mid-range and higher mid-range smartphone SoC market segment will be a major product focus of the company, according to Tsai. MediaTek has also put increased focus on its SoC product lines for emerging IoT and car electronics applications, such as tracking devices for bicycles.