Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:53 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
MediaTek likely to meet high end of 3Q17 guidance
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

MediaTek is expected to meet the high-end of its sales guidance for the third quarter of 2017, driven by better-than-expected sales of its recently introduced Helio P23 and P30 chips, according to market sources.

MediaTek expects to post revenues of between NT$59.2 billion (US$1.96 billion) and NT$63.9 billion, which will represent a sequential increase of 2-10%. The company saw its August revenues climb to a nine-month high of NT$22.5 billion.

MediaTek recently introduced the Helio P23 and P30 SoC series with both built using 16nm process technology and targeted at mid-range smartphones. There will be two more Helio P-series smartphone SoCs available in 2018, when 12nm will be the main process technology MediaTek's mobile chips will be made using, company co-CEO Rick Tsai said at a July investors meeting.

The upcoming MediaTek's 12nm mobile SoCs will be the Helio P40 and P70 series which are slated for launch in the first quarter of 2018, industry sources were quoted in previous reports.

MediaTek's Helio P series for the mid-range and higher mid-range smartphone SoC market segment will be a major product focus of the company, according to Tsai. MediaTek has also put increased focus on its SoC product lines for emerging IoT and car electronics applications, such as tracking devices for bicycles.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 35min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 35min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 37min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link