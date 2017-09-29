Taiwan unveils 4-year science, technology development plan

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has unveiled the 2017-2020 National Science and Technology Development Plan to boost digital economy development and use of smart technologies.
Taiwan 2017-2020 National Science and Technology Development Plan
Main goal
Implemental strategies
To rejuvenate economy
Capitalize on AI opportunites
To realize smart living
Big data analytics for precision medicine development to improve healthcare services
To cultivate and attract talent
Friendly environment to attract foreign experts
To strengthen academic research, technological innovation
Regulation changes to quickly meet changing needs in science, technology developments
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017