Taipei, Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
Taiwan unveils 4-year science, technology development plan
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 29 September 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has unveiled the 2017-2020 National Science and Technology Development Plan to boost digital economy development and use of smart technologies.

Taiwan 2017-2020 National Science and Technology Development Plan

Main goal

Implemental strategies

To rejuvenate economy

Capitalize on AI opportunites
Develop innovative digital economy models
Cross-region data exchange standards, computing capability to facilitate big data analytics
Set up smart robot maker bases at science parks

To realize smart living

Big data analytics for precision medicine development to improve healthcare services
Smart agriculture and security management
Green energy to acount for 20% of total power generation in 2025
Sensing tools and environmental IoT for natural disasters early warning

To cultivate and attract talent

Friendly environment to attract foreign experts
Produce PhD-level experts to meet industry needs by industries
Scholarships for selected young researchers to study in Silicon Valley

To strengthen academic research, technological innovation

Regulation changes to quickly meet changing needs in science, technology developments
Improvements to research facilities and academic environment
Academic reseach to meet society and industry needs for commercialization

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link