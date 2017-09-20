Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:52 (GMT+8)
Taiwan GloRIA project to connect academics with industrial resources
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has unveiled a project to connect universities' R&D capability with enterprises' resources to commercialize technologies developed by local academics.

The project is for Taiwan's universities to set up Global Research & Industry Alliances (GloRIAs). The alliances will recruit local and foeign enterprise members whose membership fees will fund their research.

GloRIAs undergo four stages: discovery, development and delivery (3D) and commercialization (1C). The discovery stage will see members introduce the latest trends to bring research projects in line with market needs; the development stage will see R&D teams develop feasible technologies to meet enterprises' demand; the delivery stage will help stimulate students' potential in innovation and entrepreneurship; the fourth stage will see commercialization of their research results.

Each GloRIA can set its own membership fees. Services provided by each GloRIA for its members include technological consulting, use of laboratory equipment, R&D facilities and data, seminars as well as R&D cooperation and matching of needed talent.

Each GloRIA will set up an industrial liaison center (ILC), a bridge between the R&D team and members, and it will be responsible for coordinating services and cooperation among members. ILC executives should have much working experience in industry and venture capital investment.

MOST said it will subsidize GloRIAs for their initial operation for up to six years. .

MOST hopes to establish 20 GloRIAs, and attract over 200 enterprise members with membership fees totaling NT$4 billion and training given to over 4,000 people in four years.

MOST said it has received application for setting up GloRIAs from 16 universities, with research areas covering AI (artificial intelligence), biotechnology, biomedicine, financial technology, green energy, aerospace engineering, smart machinery, semiconductor and modern agriculture.

MOST minister Chen Liang-gee introduces the GloRIA project.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

