Singularity University urged to set up campus in Taiwan

Chloe Liao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Some Singularity University (SU) graduates from Taiwan are seeking to have the Silicon Valley-based think tank set up a branch campus in their country.

Ko Ju-chun, the first Taiwan enrollee at SU - jointly founded by Google and NASA - said recently he and other graudates are trying to bring the Silicon Valley institution's resources and teaching programs to the country and help it build global tech connections.

Touted as the world's smartest university offering educational programs mainly on scientific progresses and exponential technologies, SU now maintains branch offices in more than 100 cities around the world, but operates branch campuses only in Denmark and the Netherlands for the moment.

Ko said at a recent forum with other Taiwan SU graduates that to realize the plan as soon as possible, they will carry out a spate of promotion activities, including organizing tech summits to allow SU lecturers to share the latest tech development trends of Silicon Valley with Taiwan attendees.

Ko continued that if SU can establish a campus in Taiwan, it can drive close combination of Silicon Valley's and Taiwan 's tech resources to help incubate more quality tech startups in the country.

Taiwan lawmaker Hsu Yu-jen, who also attended a week-long SU Executive Program, urged the Taiwan government to open its doors wider to allow international resources to take root in Taiwan

Since 2010, SU has kept selecting 80 out of 3,000 applicants annually from around the world through the Global Impact Challenges (GIC) competition to attend a 10-week Global Solutions Program, aiming to empower selected talent to leverage exponential technologies to positively impact billions of people.