Taipei, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 14:41 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Academia Sinica sets up Taiwan AI Academy
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Taiwan's Academic Sinica has newly inaugurated the Taiwan AI Academy as part of its efforts to help the industrial sectors nurture AI (artificial intelligence) talent and develop AI solutions, according to James C Liao, president of the country's top academic research body.

Liao said Taiwan is facing bottlenecks in AI development, including the insufficiency of talent, the mismatch in talent education and application, and the misbelief that foreign technologies would be always better. To break through the bottlenecks, the industrial and academic sectors must closely collaborate to build a platform for developing Taiwan's own AI talent and application technologies.

Liao said the Taiwan AI Academy will offer three-month courses, inviting first-tier AI researchers as instructors to help engineers serving at industrial sectors learn AI-based solutions to problems they face.

Liao continued that he has invited HT Kung, guest professor of computer science and electrical engineering at Harvard University, to serve as president of the Taiwan AI Academy, in the hope that the new academy can help bring new research vitality to Taiwan and extend AI application to more industrial fields.

Meanwhile, Chen Wei, CEO of the academy, said that related industrial professionals are welcome to immediately register their participation in the first three-month training courses which will officially kick off on January 8, 2018, and they can also raise whatever problems for case studies. She continued that the academy hopes to train 200 specialists every three months.

Realtime news

  • Synopsys extends help for Taiwan AI development

    IT + CE | 20min ago

  • Phison UFS controller validated by Qualcomm, Hisilicon

    Bits + chips | 41min ago

  • Simplo targets 50% share of electric bike battery market

    IT + CE | 44min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link