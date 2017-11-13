Academia Sinica sets up Taiwan AI Academy

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Taiwan's Academic Sinica has newly inaugurated the Taiwan AI Academy as part of its efforts to help the industrial sectors nurture AI (artificial intelligence) talent and develop AI solutions, according to James C Liao, president of the country's top academic research body.

Liao said Taiwan is facing bottlenecks in AI development, including the insufficiency of talent, the mismatch in talent education and application, and the misbelief that foreign technologies would be always better. To break through the bottlenecks, the industrial and academic sectors must closely collaborate to build a platform for developing Taiwan's own AI talent and application technologies.

Liao said the Taiwan AI Academy will offer three-month courses, inviting first-tier AI researchers as instructors to help engineers serving at industrial sectors learn AI-based solutions to problems they face.

Liao continued that he has invited HT Kung, guest professor of computer science and electrical engineering at Harvard University, to serve as president of the Taiwan AI Academy, in the hope that the new academy can help bring new research vitality to Taiwan and extend AI application to more industrial fields.

Meanwhile, Chen Wei, CEO of the academy, said that related industrial professionals are welcome to immediately register their participation in the first three-month training courses which will officially kick off on January 8, 2018, and they can also raise whatever problems for case studies. She continued that the academy hopes to train 200 specialists every three months.