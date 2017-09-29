Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

Taiwan-based Eris Technology, which specializes in the manufacture of rectifier diodes, expects to enjoy another year of revenue and profit growth in 2018, driven by robust orders for automotive electronics, according to company chairman Jonathan Chang.

Eris' revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 have increased nearly 30% on year, said Chang. Revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to stay flat sequentially, with a possibility of growing to reach peak for the year, Chang indicated.

Eris has also been optimizing its manufacturing processes for more efficient production, and the efforts have started to bear fruit, Chang noted. Eris' current production capacity has reached 150 million units monthly.

Shipments for auto electronics yield higher gross margins than those for other applications, Chang indicated. Eris started its auto diode business in 2013, and shipments of the product line have been rising robustly since, Chang said.

Rising sales generated from the auto electronics sector, as well as the company's increased focus on automation equipment manufacturing, already boosted Eris' gross margin to 21% in the first half of 2017, Chang said. Eris' gross margin was only 7.1% in 2012.

In addition, Eris will enhance its offerings such as GPP (glass passivated package) diodes for wireless charging and other high-end applications, Chang noted. Eris with its GPP diodes will also be vying for orders from the mainstream smartphone and other mobile device market, Chang said.

It is worth mentioning that orders from US-based Diodes have been supporting Eris' business growth. Diodes also holds a majority stake in Eris.

Market watchers expect Eris to post a 30-35% gross margin in 2017 with EPS reaching NT$3 (US$0.10).

In related news, Eris has cut into the supply chain of China-based auto maker BYD, according to industry sources. Eris has also obtained orders indirectly from tier-1 auto vendors based in Europe and the US. Eris' shipments of auto diodes are expected to break the 100 million mark in 2018, up from about 70 million units in 2017, the sources said.

Eris has responded saying it does not provide financial guidance. The company also declined to comment on industry speculation about specific orders and customers.

Other Taiwan-based discrete component suppliers looking to expand their businesses in the auto electronics field include Actron Technology, Panjit International and HY Electronic.

Eris chairman Jonathan Chang

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, September 2017