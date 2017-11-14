Taipei, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 14:40 (GMT+8)
HY Electronic to acquire major stake in TGI
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

Power discrete component supplier HY Electronic specializing in diode products has disclosed plans to acquire a 70% stake in Taiwan GPP (TGI) for NT$350 million (US$11.52 million).

Founded in 1993 with a capital of NT$200 million, TGI manufactures wafers and chips for the production of diodes mainly automotive rectifier diodes with target markets covering Asia, Europe and the US.

HY also announced October revenues of NT$145 million. Revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 totaled about NT$1.7 billion, rising 4.4% on year.

Solar diodes has been HY's major product line. The company also supplies diodes and bridge rectifiers for computer, communications and consumer electronics applications. China has been its largest market.

HY was quoted in previous reports saying the company will move its focus to the auto and industrial sectors. HY plans to inaugurate its second plant in Yangzhou, China in the first half of 2018 to support production of automotive rectifier diodes and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT).

HY's fellow Taiwan-based peers include Eris Technology, Lite-On Semiconductor, Panjit International and Taiwan Semiconductor Company (TSC).

Digitimes file photo

