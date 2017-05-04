Diode maker Eris posts record April revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Taiwan-based Eris Technology, which specializes in the manufacture of rectifier diodes, saw its April revenues climb to a record high of NT$120 million (US$4 million).

Eris' revenues for April 2017 represented increases of 28.5% on year and 1.3% sequentially. The company credited the positive performance to growing shipments of automotive diodes.

Eris' revenues for the first four months of 2017 totaled NT$445 million, rising 27.9% from a year earlier. The company indicated its car-use diode product line enjoyed 100% on-year shipment growth during the four-month period.

Eris reported revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 27.7% from a year ago to NT$325 million, with a 20% gross margin. The company generated net profits of NT$26.51 million in the quarter with EPS coming to NT$0.60.

Eris has been growing steadily the sales proportion for its high-end diode products, according to industry sources. Bridge rectifiers are expected account for 30% of Eris' total revenues in 2017, said the sources.

Meanwhile, backed by US-based Diodes, Eris' largest shareholder and client, Eris has expanded its presence in the automotive field, the sources identified. Besides, Eris has already entered the supply chain of Apple by providing Diodes rectifier diodes, the sources said.