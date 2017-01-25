Diode maker Eris to post 30% profit growth in 2017

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Taiwan-based Eris Technology's profitability in 2017 is expected to be boosted by stable orders from US-based Diodes, which is gearing up for expansion in the automotive electronics sector.

Buoyed by rising sales generated from the auto electronics sector, as well as the company's efficient automation equipment manufacturing, Eris is expected to enjoy profit growth of 30% in 2017, according to market sources.

Eris' revenues for 2017 are also set to increase 30-50% on year, said the sources. Of Eris' 2017 revenues, bridge rectifiers will account for a larger 30%. Meanwhile, Eris' closer tie with Diodes will extend to auto electronics applications, the observers indicated.

Through cooperation with Diodes, Eris has entered the supply chain of global tier-1 auto vendors, the sources noted. Eris' shipments to the auto electronics sector surpassed 20 million units in 2016, said the sources, adding that shipments will expand further in 2017.

Eris' EPS for 2016 is estimated at NT$2.20 (US$0.07), compared with NT$2.10 a year ago, according to the sources.

Eris saw its operating profits increase 17.8% from a year ago to NT$94.21 million in the first three quarters of 2016, while gross margin climbed 2.33pp on year to 21%. Eris generated consolidated revenues of NT$1.08 billion in 2016, up 1.1% on year.