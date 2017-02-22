Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Taiwan-based automotive diode maker Eris Technology plans to deal out dividends of NT$3.46 per share for 2016 compared to NT$0.63 distributed a year earlier.

The company shipped over 20 million diodes for automotive applications in 2016, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Eris is expected to ramp up shipments of automotive diodes to over 100 million units in 2017 as a number of new products have been verified by clients in the US and Europe, the paper added.

The company reported earlier that it yielded revenues of NT$104 million (US$3.378 million) in January, increasing 6.8% from the previous month. For all of 2016, it posted revenues of NT$1.085 billion, up 1.1% on year.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.65 to close at NT$43 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 22 session.