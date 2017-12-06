Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:04 (GMT+8)
Taipei
Diode maker Eris sees November revenues up on improving production efficiency
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Rectifier diode maker Eris Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$117 million (US$3.9 million) for November, down 10% sequentially but up 21.87% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$1.27 billion, up 28.79% on year.

The company attributed the increased revenues to improvements in production efficiency and production mix and expects its sales to continue to grow at a double-digit rate in December.

Net profits recorded in the first three quarters of 2017 were the company's highest earnings for the nine-month period since its debut on the Taiwan stock market, the company noted.

The company is also optimistic about its business prospects for 2018 as it will continue to focus on niche products for automobile, cloud, and fast/wireless charging applications.

