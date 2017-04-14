Diode maker Eris 1Q17 revenues surge

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Taiwan-based Eris Technology, which specializes in the manufacture of rectifier diodes, saw its first-quarter revenues increase 27.7% from a year earlier driven mainly by growing shipments of automotive diodes.

Eris has reported consolidated revenues of NT$118 million (US$3.9 million) for March 2017, hitting a record high. Revenues for the month represented increases of 25.2% on year and about 18% sequentially.

Eris' revenues totaled NT$324 million for the first quarter of 2017, rising 27.7% from a year earlier. The company credited its positive performance to contribution made by its car-use diode product line.

Through cooperation with US-based Diodes, Eris has reportedly entered the supply chain of global tier-1 auto vendors. Market watchers expect Eris' profitability for 2017 to be boosted by stable orders from Diodes, which is gearing up for expansion in the automotive electronics sector.