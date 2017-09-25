Taiwan August manufacturing production index up

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 117.21 for August 2017, increasing 3.62% sequentially and 4.03% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Aug 2017
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Aug 2017 average
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
117.21
3.62%
4.03%
110.01
4.37%
IC and related sectors
199.19
0.59%
8.01%
186.98
15.22%
TFT-LCD panel and components
99.77
3.59%
6.82%
94.89
13.63%
Computers, electronics and optical products
77.85
6.64%
(5.98%)
71.95
(6.03%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017