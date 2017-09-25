Taipei, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 08:44 (GMT+8)
Taiwan August manufacturing production index up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 25 September 2017]

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 117.21 for August 2017, increasing 3.62% sequentially and 4.03% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index

Aug 2017

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Aug 2017 average

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

117.21

3.62%

4.03%

110.01

4.37%

IC and related sectors

199.19

0.59%

8.01%

186.98

15.22%

TFT-LCD panel and components

99.77

3.59%

6.82%

94.89

13.63%

Computers, electronics and optical products

77.85

6.64%

(5.98%)

71.95

(6.03%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

