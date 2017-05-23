Taiwan April manufacturing production index down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 104.11 for April 2017, decreasing 10.02% on month but increasing 0.79% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on May 23.
|
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
|
|
April 2017
|
M/M
|
Y/Y
|
January-April 2017 average
|
Y/Y
|
All manufacturing industries
|
104.11
|
(10.02%)
|
0.79%
|
105.96
|
5.52%
|
IC and related industries
|
170.67
|
(10.08%)
|
10.97%
|
178.20
|
22.01%
|
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
|
90.28
|
(17.16%)
|
14.74%
|
94.24
|
17.86%
|
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
|
61.88
|
(21.75%)
|
(19.93%)
|
68.08
|
(6.46%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017