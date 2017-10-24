Taiwan September manufacturing production index up on year

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 114.10 for September 2017, decreasing 2.71% sequentially but increasing 5.36% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Sep 2017
M/M
Y/Y
3Q17
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2017
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
114.10
(2.71%)
5.36%
114.83
4.02%
110.47
4.49%
IC and related industries
196.45
(1.38%)
(8.02%)
197.89
2.59%
188.03
11.94%
LCD panel and component industries
97.69
(2.12%)
6.57%
97.94
7.79%
95.21
12.78%
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
79.87
0.43%
0.76%
77.47
(3.42%)
73.01
(5.02%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017