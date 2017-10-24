Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:13 (GMT+8)
Taiwan September manufacturing production index up on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 114.10 for September 2017, decreasing 2.71% sequentially but increasing 5.36% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index

Sep 2017

M/M

Y/Y

3Q17

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2017

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

114.10

(2.71%)

5.36%

114.83

4.02%

110.47

4.49%

IC and related industries

196.45

(1.38%)

(8.02%)

197.89

2.59%

188.03

11.94%

LCD panel and component industries

97.69

(2.12%)

6.57%

97.94

7.79%

95.21

12.78%

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

79.87

0.43%

0.76%

77.47

(3.42%)

73.01

(5.02%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

