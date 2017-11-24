Taipei, Saturday, November 25, 2017 16:31 (GMT+8)
Taiwan October manufacturing production index up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 November 2017]

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 113.87 for October 2017, increasing 0.33% sequentially and 3.10% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index

Oct 2017

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Oct 2017 average

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

113.87

0.33%

3.10%

110.75

4.29%

IC and related industries

206.94

5.32%

10.23%

189.92

11.74%

TFT-LCD panel and component industries

98.40

0.88%

4.33%

95.51

11.83%

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

77.89

(3.79%)

(2.03%)

73.57

(4.62%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

