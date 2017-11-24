Taiwan October manufacturing production index up

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 113.87 for October 2017, increasing 0.33% sequentially and 3.10% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Oct 2017
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Oct 2017 average
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
113.87
0.33%
3.10%
110.75
4.29%
IC and related industries
206.94
5.32%
10.23%
189.92
11.74%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
98.40
0.88%
4.33%
95.51
11.83%
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
77.89
(3.79%)
(2.03%)
73.57
(4.62%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017