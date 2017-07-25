Taiwan June manufacturing production index up, says MOEA

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 113.01 for June 2017, increasing 1.11% on month and 3.60% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on July 24.
The index of 109.83 for the second quarter of 2017 grew 2.35% on year.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, June 2017
June 2017
M/M
Y/Y
January-June 2017 average
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
113.01
1.11%
3.60%
108.20
4.65%
IC and related industries
196.49
3.85%
9.22%
183.09
17.73%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
90.94
(3.84%)
10.39%
93.74
15.44%
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
81.27
16.80%
(0.04%)
70.98
(5.60%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017