Taiwan June manufacturing production index up, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 113.01 for June 2017, increasing 1.11% on month and 3.60% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on July 24.

The index of 109.83 for the second quarter of 2017 grew 2.35% on year.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, June 2017 June 2017 M/M Y/Y January-June 2017 average Y/Y All manufacturing industries 113.01 1.11% 3.60% 108.20 4.65% IC and related industries 196.49 3.85% 9.22% 183.09 17.73% TFT-LCD panel and component industries 90.94 (3.84%) 10.39% 93.74 15.44% Computers, electronics and optical product industries 81.27 16.80% (0.04%) 70.98 (5.60%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017