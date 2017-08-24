Taiwan July manufacturing production index up on year

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 113.45 for July 2017, decreasing 0.07% on month but increasing 2.94% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Industry
Jul 2017
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Jul 2017 average
Y/Y
All manufacturing
113.45
(0.07%)
2.94%
109.03
4.47%
IC
198.05
0.77%
9.61%
185.23
16.41%
TFT-LCD panel and components
96.29
5.15%
10.03%
94.19
14.73%
Computers, electronics, optical products
72.86
(9.07%)
(7.26%)
71.08
(6.07%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017