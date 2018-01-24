Taiwan December manufacturing production index up

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 114.94 for December 2017, increasing 0.03% sequentially and 0.93% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Dec 2017
M/M
Y/Y
4Q17
Y/Y
Jan-Dec 2017 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
114.94
0.03%
0.93%
114.48
1.81%
111.42
3.74%
IC and related industries
192.95
(1.70%)
0.53%
198.71
3.60%
190.70
9.64
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
97.11
1.47%
(0.53%)
97.25
2.67%
95.71
10.02%
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
79.50
(4.92%)
2.94%
80.04
(0.39%)
74.82
(3.76%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018