Taiwan December manufacturing production index up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Wednesday 24 January 2018

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 114.94 for December 2017, increasing 0.03% sequentially and 0.93% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index

Dec 2017

M/M

Y/Y

4Q17

Y/Y

Jan-Dec 2017 avg

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

114.94

0.03%

0.93%

114.48

1.81%

111.42

3.74%

IC and related industries

192.95

(1.70%)

0.53%

198.71

3.60%

190.70

9.64

TFT-LCD panel and component industries

97.11

1.47%

(0.53%)

97.25

2.67%

95.71

10.02%

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

79.50

(4.92%)

2.94%

80.04

(0.39%)

74.82

(3.76%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

