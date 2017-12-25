Taiwan November manufacturing production index up

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 114.32 for November 2017, increasing 0.65% sequentially and 1.16% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index
Nov 2017
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Nov 2017 avg
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
114.32
0.65%
1.16%
111.05
3.97%
IC and related industries
196.29
(5.13%)
0.27%
190.50
10.56%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
95.59
(3.40%)
3.67%
95.57
11.09%
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
80.77
4.90%
(4.21%)
74.14
(4.68%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017