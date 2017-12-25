Bits + chips
Taiwan November manufacturing production index up
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 25 December 2017

Taiwan recorded manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 114.32 for November 2017, increasing 0.65% sequentially and 1.16% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index

Nov 2017

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Nov 2017 avg

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

114.32

0.65%

1.16%

111.05

3.97%

IC and related industries

196.29

(5.13%)

0.27%

190.50

10.56%

TFT-LCD panel and component industries

95.59

(3.40%)

3.67%

95.57

11.09%

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

80.77

4.90%

(4.21%)

74.14

(4.68%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

