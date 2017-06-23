Taipei, Saturday, June 24, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan May manufacturing production index up, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 23 June 2017]

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 111.78 for May 2017, increasing 6.75% on month and 2.02% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on June 23.

MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, May 2017

May 2017

M/M

Y/Y

January-May 2017 average

Y/Y

All manufacturing industries

111.78

6.75%

2.02%

107.24

4.88%

IC and related industries

189.25

10.86%

11.96%

180.42

19.77%

TFT-LCD panel and component industries

94.54

4.75%

11.28%

94.29

16.46%

Computers, electronics and optical product industries

69.12

7.03%

(12.23%)

68.82

(6.96%)

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

WCIT
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link