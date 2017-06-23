Taiwan May manufacturing production index up, says MOEA

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 111.78 for May 2017, increasing 6.75% on month and 2.02% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on June 23.
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, May 2017
May 2017
M/M
Y/Y
January-May 2017 average
Y/Y
All manufacturing industries
111.78
6.75%
2.02%
107.24
4.88%
IC and related industries
189.25
10.86%
11.96%
180.42
19.77%
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
94.54
4.75%
11.28%
94.29
16.46%
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
69.12
7.03%
(12.23%)
68.82
(6.96%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017