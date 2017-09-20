Intel provides 10nm updates, plan for 10nm FPGA

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Intel has provided updates for its 10nm process and plans for 10nm FPGAs, as well as the availability of its 64-layer 3D NAND for data center applications. The disclosures were made during a recent company event held in Beijing, China.

"Intel manufacturing processes advance according to Moore's Law, delivering ever more functionality and performance, improved energy efficiency and lower cost-per-transistor with each generation," said Stacy Smith, Intel group president of manufacturing, operations and sales. "We are pleased to share in China for the first time important milestones in our process technology roadmap that demonstrate the continued benefits of driving down the Moore's Law curve."

Intel senior fellow Mark Bohr presented specification updates showing Intel's 10nm is a full generation ahead of other "10nm" technologies in terms of both transistor density and transistor performance. Intel claimed its 10nm technology has the world's tightest transistor and metal pitches, created with hyper scaling, for the highest density in the industry. Hyper scaling is a term used by Intel to describe the 2.7x logic transistor density improvement attained on the company's 14nm and 10nm processes. And, for the first time, Intel's "Cannon Lake" 10nm wafer was on public display.

Mark Bohr also presented his density metric proposal to continue the company's efforts to dispel the node-naming confusion within the industry and standardize on a common measure of transistor density that facilitates easy comparison across different manufacturers.

In addition, Bohr provided power and performance updates for Intel's 22FFL, a compelling lower-power FinFET technology for mobile applications. The updates included CPU performance of more than 2Ghz with ultra-low power of more than 100x lower leakage. In addition, a 22FFL wafer was on public display for the first time.

Intel unveiled high-level plans for its coming generation of FPGAs using the 10nm process technology and foundry platform. Introduced under the code name "Falcon Mesa," the FPGA will offer new levels of performance to support the growing bandwidth demands of data center, enterprise and networking environments.

During the Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco in August 2016, Intel Custom Foundry announced an agreement with ARM to accelerate the development and implementation of ARM SoCs on Intel's 10nm process. The results of this collaboration were highlighted with the display of a 10nm test chip wafer containing ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores implemented with industry standard design flows enabling performance in excess of 3GHz.

Intel also announced that it is shipping 64-layer TLC 3D NAND SSD for data center applications. Designed to help customers significantly improve storage efficiency, the product has been shipping to select top-tier cloud service providers since early August, and will be made more broadly available by the end of 2017.