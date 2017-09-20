Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:52 (GMT+8)
Intel GPU-integrated Cannon Lake may not be ready until year-end 2018, say sources
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Intel has reportedly rescheduled the releases for some of its next-generation Cannon Lake-based processors, mostly ones with an integrated GPU, to the end of 2018, which has already affected notebook brand vendors' new projects and their suppliers, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Some vendors are even considering skipping Cannon Lake to wait for the release of its successor, the Ice Lake CPUs, which according to Intel's roadmap, should be available shortly after the specific processors' rescheduled launch, the sources said.

In response, Intel said that the company will be shipping its first 10nm products near the end of 2017 beginning with a lower volume SKU followed by a volume ramp in the first half of 2018.

After experiencing five consecutive years of shipment declines, demand for notebooks has grown stable in 2017. Industry players hope that Intel's new 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs - which are expected to see up to 25% performance improvement and 45% less power consumption compared to existing 14nm Kaby Lake processors - can rejuvenate the notebook market, the sources pointed out.

Most notebook vemdors have already begun their request for quotation (RFQ) processes for 2018 notebook orders, but they now may have to revise their notebook plans, the sources said.

