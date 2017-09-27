Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Digitimes Research: FPGAs getting a foothold in deep learning inference chip market
Osiris Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

While Nvidia is currently a leading player in the deep learning inference chip market, powered by its GPGPU (general-purpose computing on graphics processing unit) processors, other vendors are offering FPGA-based solutions to contest for market shares.

For example, Alibaba Cloud has chosen Intel Altera Arria 10 FPGAs to power its F1 instance as well as Xilinx KU115 FPGAs for its F2 instance.

Microsoft's FPGA-based Project Catapult servers are also designed to improve its Bing search engine services and Azure cloud computing services, further highlighting increasing influence of FPGAs in the deep learning inference processor market.

While the inherent ability of an FPGA to be reconfigured and reprogrammed at any time allows FPGA-based products to be developed rapidly to shorten time to market, the use of Hardware Description Language (HDL) also enables FPGAs to accelerate deep learning inference processes and adapt to the rapid evolving of different algorithms.

Meanwhile, Google is also developing its custom ASIC chips for deep learning inference processing. Such ASIC-based solutions will be able to optimize algorithm configuration for specific tasks and also allow streamlined hardware designs and minimized chip sizes to enhance the advantage of terminal-end devices, Digitimes Research believes.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 30min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link