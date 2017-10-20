Intel Capital fuels innovation with new US$60 million investments in 15 data-focused startups

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 October 2017]

Intel Capital has announced new investments totaling more than US$60 million in 15 technology startups. The company introduced the CEOs and founders of the startups at the Intel Capital CEO Showcase. This latest group of new portfolio companies brings Intel Capital's year-to-date investments to more than US$566 million.

The companies joining Intel Capital's portfolio are trailblazing technologies that leverage multiple facets of the data lifecycle, including analyzing, capturing, managing and securing data. These newly funded companies focus on artificial intelligence, 3D medical visualization, robots for retail, and cybersecurity inspired by the human immune system, among other technologies.

For the data analyzing area, the new startups are US-based Amenity Analytics, Bigstream and Synthego, and Japan-based LeapMind. For the data capturing, US-based Trace, Bossa Nova Robotics and EchoPixel, and Canada-based AdHawk Microsystems.

For data managing, US-based Reniac and TileDB and China-based Horizon Robotics. For data securing, US-based Eclypsium and Synack, and Israel-based Alcide and Intezer.