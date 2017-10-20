Taipei, Friday, October 20, 2017 20:12 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Intel Capital fuels innovation with new US$60 million investments in 15 data-focused startups
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 October 2017]

Intel Capital has announced new investments totaling more than US$60 million in 15 technology startups. The company introduced the CEOs and founders of the startups at the Intel Capital CEO Showcase. This latest group of new portfolio companies brings Intel Capital's year-to-date investments to more than US$566 million.

The companies joining Intel Capital's portfolio are trailblazing technologies that leverage multiple facets of the data lifecycle, including analyzing, capturing, managing and securing data. These newly funded companies focus on artificial intelligence, 3D medical visualization, robots for retail, and cybersecurity inspired by the human immune system, among other technologies.

For the data analyzing area, the new startups are US-based Amenity Analytics, Bigstream and Synthego, and Japan-based LeapMind. For the data capturing, US-based Trace, Bossa Nova Robotics and EchoPixel, and Canada-based AdHawk Microsystems.

For data managing, US-based Reniac and TileDB and China-based Horizon Robotics. For data securing, US-based Eclypsium and Synack, and Israel-based Alcide and Intezer.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link