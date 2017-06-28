Intel intros 64-layer, 3D NAND SSD

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Intel has announced the delivery of what the company claims is the world’s first commercially available 64-layer, TLC 3D NAND SSD.

The new Intel SSD 545s for the computer client is a high-quality, reliable drive for the mainstream market that delivers great performance for older PCs or new value PCs, and can be purchased at Newegg beginning today.

Intel's commitment is to drive platform-connected solutions that deliver a better experience wherever compute and data come together, said Rob Crooke, senior VP and GM of the company's non-volatile memory solutions group. "We continue to invest in both Intel 3D NAND technology and Intel Optane technology to make that happen."

Intel's 3D NAND technology is a floating gate architecture, which is based upon having a smaller cell size and by placing control logic under the memory array. "Having the world’s best areal density means we can scale to large capacity and deliver more gigabytes per wafer," Crooke continued. "Our experience with designing this architecture into SSD solutions has enabled us to rapidly improve performance, power consumption, performance consistency and reliability with each generation."

Additionally, floating gate technology is manufactured on a proven, high-volume manufacturing process enabling Intel to accelerate transitions from 2D to 3D, MLC to TLC, and now 32-layer to 64-layer products, Crooke indicated.

Intel expects a fast ramp of bit supply based on 64-layer, TLC 3D NAND by the middle of 2018.

Intel 64-layer, 3D NAND SSD

Photo: Company