SEMICON Taiwan 2017: Focus on IoT, AI, smart applications

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

The 22nd annual SEMICON Taiwan trade show has kicked off in Taipei, running from September 13-15, with this year's theme focusing on IoT, AI, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and smart medtech.

SEMI, the host organization, indicated the three-day event will feature over 1,800 booths and 700 exhibitors, and more than 45,000 attendees from the global electronics manufacturing supply chain. A series of forums will be held to explore major issues, with speakers from TSMC, UMC, Powerchip, Nvidia, Micron and Amkor sharing their insights on trends and strategies of the next-generation electronics industry.

5G connectivity technologies, and advancements in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving will also be in the spotlight during the event, SEMI said.

With the 5G standards nearing ratification in 2018, semiconductor companies, network communications equipment makers and other related vendors are getting a better grasp of 5G architecture. Advancements in 5G technologies are bringing both new opportunities and technical challenges for the semiconductor sector. High-performance power and compound semiconductors like GaN, SiC and GaAs are not only playing a key role in the development process of 5G-related end products, they are also expecting huge growth opportunities as their development will definitely benefit from the launch of 5G services.

ADAS use sensors, radar/lidar and machine vision technologies to enable capabilities like blind spot monitoring, night vision assistant, parking aid, adaptive cruise control (with speed limiters,) collision warning, lane departure warning and emergency braking. The main goal is to improve driver safety and reduce traffic accident rates. Meanwhile, autonomous driving technologies are enabling constant advancements of ADAS and adding vehicle-to-everything (V2x) communication capabilities to cars. Eyeing such a great opportunity, many semiconductor and microelectronics companies have seen the next killer application in cars.

According to SEMI, Taiwan's semiconductor materials consumption was US$9.8 billion in 2016 - the world's largest. With 2017's large semiconductor equipment investment, Taiwan's semiconductor industry is expected to remain the world's largest consumer of semiconductor materials for the seventh consecutive year.

Worldwide billings for semiconductor manufacturing equipment reached US$14.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017, exceeding the record level set in the first quarter. Taiwan was the second-largest market for semiconductor equipment for the quarter. Taiwan is forecast to spend US$12.3 billion in 2017 making it the second largest fab equipment spending region, SEMI noted.

Taiwan is also home to the leading share of the world's IC foundry, and has the largest share of installed capacity - more than 20%, SEMI said.

SEMICON Taiwan enters its 22nd year

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017