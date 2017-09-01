ITRI unveils smart trial production base

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has inaugurated a smart manufacturing trial base in Taichung Precision Machinery Innovation Technology Park in central Taiwan, in a bid to promote Industry 4.0 and demonstrate smart manufacturing in Taiwan.

ITRI said the base is also meant to facilitate Taiwan's exports of high value-added smart manufacturing systems.

The base occupies total floor area of 2,645 square meters, consisting of nine sproduction lines enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud analytics.

The lines make bicycles and components; cars, motorcycles, parts and components; and aerospace components and parts.

ITRI executive vice president Chang Pei-zen said the trial production lines are equipped with Taiwan-produced machine tools, smart robotic systems, Industry 4.0-standard hardware, and locally-developed software for simulation analysis, IoT (Internet of Things), big data analysis and CPS (cyber-physical system). ITRI expects about 50 users of the production lines to adopt smart manufacturing systems with total investment of NT$2 billion (US$66 million) and thereby hike production value by NT$1.5 billion a year.

Taichung City Government, the developer of the technology park, has introduced technologies for the trial production lines in cooperation with international firms, including IBS Precision Engineering, Dassault Aviation, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Nvidia, Mitsubishi Electric and Yaskawa Electric.

A ceremony marking the openng of ITRI's smart manufacturing trial base in Taichung.

Photo: ITRI