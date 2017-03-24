TSMC to start installing equipment at Nanjing fab in 2H17

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Equipment move-in will take place at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) Nanjing plant in the second half of 2017, according to Roger Luo, president for TSMC Nanjing. The new 12-inch facility is set to begin pilot production in the first half of 2018 followed by volume production in the second half of the year, said Luo.

TSMC's Nanjing fab will directly enter 16nm production with target production capacity of 20,000 wafers monthly.

In addition, TSMC is scheduled to begin taping-out 7nm production for its customers in the second half of 2017, Luo indicated. The foundry has already moved its 10nm process technology to volume production, Luo added.

Luo also disclosed TSMC uses ASML's latest EUV system, the NXE:3350B EUV, and has demonstrated the capability to process 1,500 wafers a day for three consecutive days.

TSMC co-CEO Mark Liu was quoted in previous reports saying the foundry will start using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) for an improved version of its 7nm process technology, and fully implement the lithography to make 5nm chips.