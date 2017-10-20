ASML 3Q17 sales exceed guidance on extra EUV deliveries

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 October 2017]

ASML has announced net sales of EUR 2.45 billion (US$2.89 billion) for the third quarter of 2017, up 16.5% from EUR2.1 billion in the prior quarter. The Dutch fab tool vendor now expects its net sales for all of 2017 to grow at least 25% on year.

"ASML today reports third-quarter net sales that exceed our guidance, partially due to the revenue recognition of an additional EUV system," said ASML president and CEO Peter Wennink in a statement.

ASML disclosed it shipped three NXE:3400B systems in the third quarter bringing the total thus far for 2017 to six. NXE:3400B is ASML's latest extreme ultraviolet (EUV) production tool supporting production at the 7nm and 5nm nodes.

ASML revealed it now has a backlog of 23 EUV systems, down from 27 units as of the end of the second quarter. The company also said it had conducted a power capability test with its EUV pellicle, which protects the mask from particles during exposure, and showed that the current design can withstand 250 watts of EUV power.

In addition, ASML indicated it also shipped the first product jointly developed with the engineering team of Hermes Microvision, which ASML acquired in 2016. The product, ePfm5, is a pattern fidelity metrology tool that offers customers enhanced capabilities for detecting patterning defects, ASML said.

ASML generated net profits of EUR557 million in the third quarter, up 19.5% from EUR466 million in the prior quarter.

For the fourth quarter, ASML expects to post net sales of EUR2.1 billion, with gross margin reaching 44% compared to 42.9% a quarter earlier.

"With our fourth-quarter guidance, we are confirming our view that 2017 net sales will be at least 25% higher than 2016 net sales," Wennink noted. "Our current view is that the positive business environment that we are seeing today will continue in 2018, supported by our strong backlog of EUR5.7 billion, which is driven by all product categories."