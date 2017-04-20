ASML secures pull-in of EUV equipment orders

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

ASML has landed a pull-in of EUV lithography equipment orders with its backlog reaching 21 units, according to the company.

ASML indicated it started shipping the first EUV system, NXE:3400B, late in the first quarter and completed shipments early in the second quarter. The company expects to ship another three NXE:3400B EUV systems later in the second quarter.

ASML forecast net sales will come to between EUR1.9 billion (US$2.04 billion) and EUR2 billion in the second quarter of 2017. ASML's EUV systems are expected to generate revenues of approximately EUR200 million in the second quarter.

"A positive industry environment provided a strong start to 2017 and healthy demand is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year," said ASML president and CEO Peter Wennink.

ASML noted new EUV equipment orders have brought the company's backlog to 21 units worth about EUR2.3 billion.

In DUV lithography, ASML has been shipping TWINSCAN NXT:1980 systems to its memory and logic clients. Chipmakers' 10nm ramp-ups and development for 7nm and more advanced process technologies have brought the installed base to more than 60 units of ASML's TWINSCAN NXT:1980, the fab toolmaker said.

In addition, ASML indicated it had formed a partnership with Cadence Design Systems to integrate ASML's lithography and patterning simulation models into Cadence products, which will allow chip designers to perform manufacturability checks in the design phase to achieve better performance and shorter cycle times.