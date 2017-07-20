ASML expects 25% growth in 2017 sales

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

ASML has disclosed that its second-quarter 2017 net sales came to EUR2.10 billion (US$2.42 billion), up from EUR1.94 billion from the previous quarter. The semiconductor equipment maker said it expects sales growth for 2017 to reach 25%.

ASML said gross margin was 45% for the second quarter, during which it saw eight additional EUV orders, underscoring that adoption for high-volume manufacturing reached inflection point.

EUV backlog grows to 27 systems valued at EUR 2.8 billion, ASML said, adding it expects third-quarter 2017 net sales to reach around EUR 2.2 billion with a gross margin of 43.

"With these strong results in the second quarter, ASML is on track to achieving net sales growth of about 25% for the full year. This is driven by sales to memory customers, expected to grow about 50% from last year especially driven by DRAM, and sales to logic customers that are expected to grow about 15%," said ASML president and CEO Peter Wennink,as cited in a company press release.

"Our entire product and services portfolio is driving this growth. Our DUV sales are expected to grow off a strong base in 2016. Our EUV backlog, which grew to 2.8 billion euros in the second quarter, indicated that preparation for high-volume manufacturing is well underway in both logic and DRAM. Our Holistic Lithography sales are expected to grow about 50% from last year. Installed Base Management sales, finally, are expected to grow about 20% this year, driven by our performance upgrades business. Our current view is that the positive business trends that we are seeing in 2017 are likely to continue as we enter 2018," Wennink said.