AI can be integrated with human intelligence to solve problems, says Microsoft Research Asia head

AI (artificial intelligence) is different from human intelligence, but they can be integrated to form super intelligence for solving problems, according to Hon Hsiao-wuen, managing director for Microsoft Research Asia.

Human perception, which seems to have something to do with creativity, is irreplaceable by machines, and scientists have not yet been able to explain human intelligence, Hon said at Microsoft AI Day held by Microsoft Taiwan on November 23.

Creativity cannot be learned, and there is no way to find rules for systemizing human perception and creativity, Hon noted. Human intelligence and creativity are far beyond machine's capability of replicating something through algorithm-based computation of collected mass data, Hon explained. AI can produce a painting using data from a large number of paintings, but human creativity, in addition to replication, demonstrates unique ideas.

So far, AI-based functions have to rely on big data and there seem to be no AI-based method that can make forecasts using a small volume of data or even without using data, Hon indicated.

Microsoft Research Asia has come up with a 5-level hierarchy of AI capabilities: computing and memory capability on the first level; sensing, visual and hearing capability on the second; capability of perception, insight, reasoning, planning and decision making on the third; capability of creativity on the fourth; and capability of being as intelligent as human being on the fifth.

AI development faces four challenges: supply of AI talent is far insufficient to meet increasing demand; there are big differences among enterprises in the way they see AI's potential and how to employ AI; overall AI platforms and tools are not enough to support simple and smooth application of AI by individuals and enterprises; and acquisition of relevant AI data is not easy and it is difficult to extract valuable information from such data.

In response to the Taiwan government's bid to boost development of AI with a 5-year budget of NT$16 billion (US$531 million), Hon indicated that Taiwan is already strong in hardware capability but has made insufficient investment in software development.

