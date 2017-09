Microsoft partners with Taiwan medical university for AI, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Microsoft Taiwan and Taipei Medical University (TMU) have teamed up for a project to develop artificial intelligence (AI) applications, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

Microsoft will supply science-, big data- and AI-related learning materials and content to integrate with TMU's medical care database to provide students with online and offline courses, a digital certification system and Datathon platform for them to acquire AI-development ability, the paper noted.