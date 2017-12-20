AI R&D needs to understand industries, says Microsoft Research Asia executive

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

R&D of AI (artificial intelligence) technology should be based on understanding of what the industries really need, according to Eric Chang, deputy managing director for Microsoft Research Asia based in Beijing, northern China.

Financial industry: AI in combination with human intelligence to hike efficiency

Microsoft Research Asia in July 2017 announced a strategic partnership with China Asset Management for AI R&D to enable smart financial services. In Microsoft's opinions, AI application to financial services is not to replace man power but to reassign work among parties by matching AI with human intelligence to hike overall efficiency.

In Wall Street, automatic processing of stock and future transactions using machines has become normal, and AI has been increasingly used in community banking services or personalized financial services, Chang noted. Such use of AI is characterized by analysis of a large volume of data to reduce risks of bad debts. The data about individual borrowers that can be sources of relevant information for lending banks include content from social network platforms and GPS positioning from smart wearables.

For the time being, the goal of developing AI is to make AI more intelligent and capable in analytics to recommend optimal financial products such as money management, insurance for every individual customer, Chang indicated.

Apart from front-end services for customers, AI can also support back-end operation of financial services, Chang noted. For example, for the topic "how a hike of 0.5pp in interest rate over the past 50 years influenced the general market," possibly only senior analysts could handle it. But AI could quickly answer it by comparing time series data to find out analogous models under similar historical scenarios and even could make analyses and predictions. To reach such analogous models, senior analysts may need to have professional experience of a few decades.

AI application to retail, logistics, manufacturing

Guangzhou Gump Come, a China-based start-up business incubated at Microsoft Accelerator in China, has offered a new type of automatic vending machines in a bid to apply AI to retail operation. The machine features a glass cover which is able to recognize potential customers' sex, age and facial expression when choosing merchandise items. After the customers' make electronic payments, such data are saved.

Such automatic vending machines can be regarded as a prototype of AI+ retail operation, Chang said. Technologies used in the machine, such as face recognition, machine vision and natural language processing, can be used in cash registers at supermarkets to collect data about customer characteristics.

International retail operators, including Nike, Zara and Starbucks, are increasingly concerned about changes in characteristics of customers and potential customers. Unmanned retail outlets emerging in 2017 as well as use of weather forecast to predict sales and inventory volumes of masks and air purifiers are examples of AI application.

In addition to retail operation, logistics is witnessing changes arising from AI. Online-ordered merchandise items on China's November 11 Singles' Day were delivered quickly to purchasers, thanks to smart logistics using AI and big data analysis to process orders, arrange warehousing, and plan delivery routes.

Manufacturing is also affected by AI application. Industry 4.0 and Made in China 2025 can be thought of as future visions of AI making use of robots and sensors. Several enterprises incubated at Microsoft Accelerator have attempted to use AI in manufacturing, such as use of drones to detect fissures in materials of wind turbines and high-voltage power transmission lines for repair and maintenance.

AI should be based on understanding of industry needs

In comparison with financial services, retail operation, logistics and manufacturing, progress in AI application to health and medical care has been relatively slow, Chang noted. This is possibly because health and medical care is restricted by administration mechanism and human interaction.

For AI R&D, it is necessary to understand which industries will benefit more from AI and which are more likely to face unexpected challenges from AI.

While Microsoft Research Asia is a leader in AI R&D, it does not have real data about industries' operation and its R&D team does not have deep understanding of actual scenarios occuring in industries that embrace AI, Chang indicated. In the future, AI should be founded on big Data, Chang noted.

Microsoft Research Asia recently set up an innovation hub, a platform to integrate resources from academic fields, industries, government sector and venture capital industry to boost application of AI.