Taiwan market: Microsoft launches Azure Stack

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Microsoft has launched Azure Stack hybrid cloud platform in the Taiwan market to meet increasing demand for management of sensitive data from enterprise customers.

Azure Stack is an on-premises version of Microsoft's Azure public cloud platform. Many enterprise users of Azure hope to deploy Azure at their own data centers to protect sensitive data, Microsoft corporate vice president and Asia president Ralph Haupter said. Azure Stack enables enterprise customers to realize Azure's cloud computing in their own IT environment, Haupter noted.

Using the same management and automation tools as Azure, Azure Stack has the same architecture and offers the same services, allowing customers to use Azure cloud computing services.

In Taiwan, government agencies, financial service providers and medical facilities are initial target customers of Azure Stack. Microsoft Taiwan has partnered with Far EasTone Telecommunications and Taiwan Mobile to deploy Azure Stack at their data centers, a bid to reach enterprise customers via mobile telecom carriers.

Taiwan Mobile, through deployment of Azure Stack, will provide one-stop solutions consisting of IaaS (infrastructure as a service), PaaS (platform as a service) and SaaS (software as a service) for enterprise subscribers as well as cooperate with application developers to develop cloud-based smart solutions for retail, health care, mobile offices, CRM (customer relation management), monitoring, storage, mobile assignment of errands and car fleet management.