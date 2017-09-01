Taipei, Saturday, September 2, 2017 15:18 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Taiwan market: Microsoft launches Azure Stack
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Microsoft has launched Azure Stack hybrid cloud platform in the Taiwan market to meet increasing demand for management of sensitive data from enterprise customers.

Azure Stack is an on-premises version of Microsoft's Azure public cloud platform. Many enterprise users of Azure hope to deploy Azure at their own data centers to protect sensitive data, Microsoft corporate vice president and Asia president Ralph Haupter said. Azure Stack enables enterprise customers to realize Azure's cloud computing in their own IT environment, Haupter noted.

Using the same management and automation tools as Azure, Azure Stack has the same architecture and offers the same services, allowing customers to use Azure cloud computing services.

In Taiwan, government agencies, financial service providers and medical facilities are initial target customers of Azure Stack. Microsoft Taiwan has partnered with Far EasTone Telecommunications and Taiwan Mobile to deploy Azure Stack at their data centers, a bid to reach enterprise customers via mobile telecom carriers.

Taiwan Mobile, through deployment of Azure Stack, will provide one-stop solutions consisting of IaaS (infrastructure as a service), PaaS (platform as a service) and SaaS (software as a service) for enterprise subscribers as well as cooperate with application developers to develop cloud-based smart solutions for retail, health care, mobile offices, CRM (customer relation management), monitoring, storage, mobile assignment of errands and car fleet management.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link