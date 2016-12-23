Taiwan market: Microsoft unveils BizTalk Server 2016

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Microsoft on December 22 unveiled BizTalk Server 2016, a platform for automating mission critical business processes and integrating private cloud with public clouds, for launch in the Taiwan market.

BizTalk Server 2016 enables enterprises to integrate on-premises software applications, data and processes as well as connect to cloud-based applications and services through Azure Logic Apps.

Upgrades to BizTalk Server 2016, via Azure Logic Apps adapters, can enable enterprises to use various SaaS (software as a service) applications, cloud-based messaging across vendors and partners, as well as Azure services including Functions, Machine Learning and Cognitive Services. In addition, the upgrade can enable enterprises to integrate the latest Microsoft products including Windows Server 2016, Visual Studio 2015, SQL Server 2016 and Office 2016.