Taiwan to promote autonomous driving in public transportation

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The executive center of Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan, a plan drawn up by the Taiwan government, has announced its new round of projects will include autonomous driving in public transport.

The new round will encourage smart city solutions with a focus on autonomous driving for public transportation including bus and shuttle services serving residential communities, industrial parks and amusement parks.

The Asia Silicon Valley plan has a 4-year (2017-2020) subsidization budget of NT$3.6 billion (US$120 million).

Deadline for submitting proposals for the new round is February 22, 2018, said Chiou Jiunn-rong, CEO of the executive center.

There will be six million cars equipped with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) around the world by 2020 and two million AI (artificial intelligence)-based self-learning smart cars by 2025, the center estimated.

The Asia Silicon Valley plan will focus application of autonomous driving to public transportation on model projects that propose innovative solutions to ease traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and traffic accidents and hike commuting efficiency.