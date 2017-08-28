AI complementary to HI, says Microsoft Taiwan marketing head

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

AI (artificial intelligence) and HI (human intelligence) have respective advantages and thus should complement each other, according to Microsoft Taiwan's new marketing and operating director Jason Tsao, who is also head of staff for Microsoft Greater China.

AI may err in judgment and HI can reduce the likelihood of such errors, Tsao said. In his present capacity Tsao will help Taiwan's government and private sectors cultivate AI talent.

Sinovation Ventures founder Lee Kai-fu in June said that Taiwan stands no chance of creating AI startups at present because of a lack of favorable legal environment and market conditions.

Taiwan is strong in hardware development but weak in software capability, Tsao noted, adding China-based Microsoft Research Asia has been engaged in AI technology R&D for a while and can help Taiwan's AI development.

Microsoft Taiwan marketing and operating director Jason Tsao.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017