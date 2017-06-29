Taiwan market: Microsoft releases new Surface Pro

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Microsoft has released its latest fifth-generation Surface Pro 2-in-1 device in Taiwan and the software giant’s ultra-thin touch-control Surface Laptop is also scheduled to arrive in July, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The new Surface Pro features a fanless design, Intel’s latest processor and a battery life up to 13.5 hours. The product is priced starting NT$25,888 (US$867).

The new 2-in-1 device is also expected to benefit Pegatron Technology’s performance since Microsoft’s Surface series products are solely outsourced to the maker.