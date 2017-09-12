Global semiconductor equipment billings hit record in 2Q17, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Worldwide billings for semiconductor manufacturing equipment reached US$14.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017, exceeding the record level set in the first quarter, according to SEMI.

The billings for the second quarter of 2017 were 8% higher than the first quarter of 2017, and 35% above the same quarter a year ago, said SEMI.

Korea saw the largest sequential growth among all regions in the second quarter of 2017, with equipment billings rising 36% on quarter to US$4.79 billion, SEMI indicated. Korea maintained the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the quarter, followed by Taiwan and China.

Equipment billings in Taiwan came to US$2.76 billion in the second quarter of 2017, down 21% on quarter, while equipment billings in China grew 25% sequentially to US$2.51 billion, SEMI said.

Equipment billings in Japan increased 24% sequentially to US$1.55 billion in the second quarter, while equipment billings in the US and Europe decreased 3% and 29%, respectively, on quarter to US$1.23 billion and US$660 million, according to SEMI.

SEMI added the data is gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.