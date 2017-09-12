Taipei, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 19:16 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Global semiconductor equipment billings hit record in 2Q17, says SEMI
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Worldwide billings for semiconductor manufacturing equipment reached US$14.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017, exceeding the record level set in the first quarter, according to SEMI.

The billings for the second quarter of 2017 were 8% higher than the first quarter of 2017, and 35% above the same quarter a year ago, said SEMI.

Korea saw the largest sequential growth among all regions in the second quarter of 2017, with equipment billings rising 36% on quarter to US$4.79 billion, SEMI indicated. Korea maintained the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the quarter, followed by Taiwan and China.

Equipment billings in Taiwan came to US$2.76 billion in the second quarter of 2017, down 21% on quarter, while equipment billings in China grew 25% sequentially to US$2.51 billion, SEMI said.

Equipment billings in Japan increased 24% sequentially to US$1.55 billion in the second quarter, while equipment billings in the US and Europe decreased 3% and 29%, respectively, on quarter to US$1.23 billion and US$660 million, according to SEMI.

SEMI added the data is gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link