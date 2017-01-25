Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
US fab tool book-to-bill ratio rises to 7-month high
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

The SEMI book-to-bill ratio for US manufacturers of semiconductor equipment came to 1.06 in December 2016, the highest in seven months, compared with 0.96 in the prior month and 1.00 a year ago.

According to SEMI, North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$1.99 billion in orders in December, up 28.3% from the revised level of US$1.55 billion in November. On an annual basis, the bookings figure was 47.8% higher than the US$1.34 billion in orders posted in December 2015.

The three-month average of worldwide billings for December 2016 came to US$1.87 billion, SEMI said. The billings figure was 15.7% above the revised level of US$1.61 billion in November, and 38.2% higher than the US$1.35 billion posted a year ago.

"2016 ended the year with bookings levels approaching $2 billion," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. "This combined with a significant increase in billings puts 2016 equipment sales of North American manufacturers well above 2015 levels and well positioned for 2017."

In addition, statistics from the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) show that Japan-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted a book-to-bill ratio of 1.31 in December 2016, up from 1.16 in November.

Japan-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted JPY164.87 billion (US$1.45 billion) in orders in December 2016 (three-month average basis), up 13% from JPY145.865 billion in November. Compared to the JPY111.28 billion in orders posted in December 2015, bookings surged 48.2%. The billings figure for December 2016 came to about JPY125.5 billion, down 0.5% from the revised level of JPY126.17 billion in November, but up 35.8% from JPY92.39 billion a year ago, according to SEAJ.

