Semi equipment maker ERE to return to profitability in 2018
Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Semiconductor and automation equipment supplier E&R Engineering (ERE) is expected achieve a break-even in operation in the fourth quarter of 2017 and turn profitable in 2018, thanks to secured orders from major customers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) and Apple, according to industry sources.

After suffering a net loss of NT$2.36 (US$0.078) in EPS for 2016, the company saw the loss narrow sharply to NT$ 0.27 in the first half of 2017, but its revenues for the first three quarters of the year still decreased by 4% on year to NT$1.065 billion due partly to semiconductor firms reducing purchases of automation equipment.

Nevertheless, ERE is expecting a significant turnaround in business performance in 2018 as its efforts on developing laser cutting technologies have gradually paid off, with its laser marking machines and SiP (system in package) laser cutting machines, as well as plasma cleaning machines, flexible PCB equipment and LED equipment having been validated by many large customers such as ASE, Intel, TSMC and Powertech Technology, the sources said.

ERE has started small-volume shipments of advanced SiP laser cutting machines to Intel in the second half of 2017 and is in talks with the tech giant over a closer cooperation in 2018, the sources said, adding the company is also scheduled to ship the machines to TSMC in the first quarter of 2018.

Furthermore, ERE has also tapped into the supply chain of Apple Watch with its laser cutting machines. As free-form cutting technology is badly needed to support the design applications of Apple's next-generation iPhone devices, ERE would get a sharp boost in its revenue growth momentum if it can also manage to cooperate with Apple in this aspect, according to industry sources.

E&R Engineering poised to turn profitable in 2018 Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

E&R Engineering poised to turn profitable in 2018.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
